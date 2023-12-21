Photos show a car ended up on its roof in a four vehicle crash on the Prince of Wales Bridge.

Delays reached over one hour and average speeds were down to just 5mph as the majority of one of Britain's busiest crossings was shut for hours.

The Severn Bridge was closed due to high winds in the wake of Strom Pia at around 11am this morning, with diversions placed on the Prince of Wales Bridge.

However, those diversions were significantly compromised when the eastbound carriageway of the PoW bridge was shut at around midday due to a multi-vehicle crash.

Police and ambulance services attended the crash including both the Wales Ambulance Service and South Western Ambulance Service.

A car flipped onto its roof in a four vehicle crash on the Prince of Wales Bridge today (Image: Supplied)

The crash combined with the Severn crossing being closed caused traffic chaos with delays of almost 90 minutes (Image: Traffic Wales)

Those lanes weren’t fully reopened until just before 2pm, and the Severn bridge crossing didn’t reopen until 4pm this evening.

On the crash on the Prince of Wales Bridge, a Gwent Police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a road traffic collision on the M4 Prince of Wales bridge, between junction 22 and 23, at around 12pm.

"The collision involved four cars and officers attended to assist with traffic management.

"No injuries were reported.”

The #M48 #SevernBridge has reopened; the off-and-on closure remains for safety in both directions. We will advise when they have also been removed. pic.twitter.com/wiVf38qEDo — The Severn Bridges (@2SevernBridges) December 21, 2023

As of writing the Severn Bridge has reopened.

Met Office wind warnings for Storm Pia have finished in the UK however there is further warnings in place of snow and ice in Scotland.