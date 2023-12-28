17-year-old aspiring engineer Chloe Simmonds recently beat out competition from hundreds of other applicants to be named Youth Mayor of Blaenau Gwent for 2024.

The ceremony, held at the General Offices in Ebbw Vale on December 11, 2023, saw Chloe take over from the outgoing Youth Mayor, Mara Moruz.

In her acceptance speech, Chloe highlighted her priorities which are changing the stigma around second hand clothing and toys and raising awareness around invisible disabilities.

An A Level learner at Blaenau Gwent Learning Zone, Chloe’s journey to becoming the Youth Mayor is not her only notable achievement.

She has also made exceptional contributions to the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

Recently, she was awarded the runner-up for the EESW STEM Learner of the Year at the prestigious Welsh Automotive Forum annual networking dinner, held at The Vale Resort in Cardiff. The event focused on promoting young STEM learners in Wales, recognising their drive, creativity, and innovation.

After a rigorous selection process out of an impressive 478 applications, Chloe was acknowledged for her outstanding achievement with a monetary prize of £400, having emerged as one of the top three finalists.

Chloe joined Coleg Gwent in September 2022, and quickly become an integral part of the college community.

Despite initially being anxious and reserved, Chloe transformed into a learner that is flourishing in the college environment.

Her passion for STEM extends beyond the classroom as she participates in a number of extracurricular activities, including running her own charity shop 'Chloe's Cupboard,' and participating in various STEM-related programs, including the Pathways to Engineering Programme with Cardiff University.

Another notable initiative led by Chloe is a mentoring scheme for Year 11 learners.

She has formed a committee of nine students to support potential A Level students, by allowing them to shadow Year 13 students who can act as mentors.

Stephanie Werrett, A Level tutor at Blaenau Gwent Learning Zone, said: “Chloe is without question, one of the most inspirational, humble and caring learners I have had the pleasure to teach.

"Her aspirations to become an engineer align with her outstanding achievements and commitment to both her studies and the local community.

“As she takes on the role of Youth Mayor, Chloe undoubtedly has a bright future ahead, making a lasting impact in both the STEM field and here in college.”