NICHOLAS BRADBEER, 31, of Board Street, Pontlottyn, Caerphilly was jailed for six weeks after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen at the Grange University Hospital, Cwmbran on October 18.

He was banned from driving for 19 months.

ANTHONY LUNTZ, 59, of Bulmore Road, Caerleon, Newport was banned from driving for six months for speeding over a 20mph limit on the B3214 Old Laira Road, Plymouth on March 4.

He must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JODIE DOUGLAS, 42, of David Close, Newport must pay £370 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding in at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR at the Pont Ebbw roundabout on June 18.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

RICHARD EVANS, 52, of St Teilos Close, Ebbw Vale was banned from driving for six months for speeding at 48mph in a 30mph zone on the A4048 at Argoed, near Blackwood on May 17.

He must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DAMON SIVITER, 37, of Rhodfar Eos, Pontrhydyrun, Cwmbran must pay £140 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 43mph in a 30mph zone Porthycarne Street/Abergavenny Road, Usk on June 22.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

CHARLIE THOMAS, 26, of Commercial Road, Crumlin, Caerphilly must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding in Newport at 61mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabout on June 23.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

LOUIS BARKER, 34, of St Mary Street, Chepstow must pay £230 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 27mph in a 20mph zone on Chepstow Road, Caldicot on June 23.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

KELLY LOUISE WILLIAMS, 37, of Christina Crescent, Rogerstone, Newport must pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 near the Tregwilym Road flyover on June 23.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

RICHARD ARTHUR CUSHING, 59, of, Coed Duon View, Pentwynmawr, Caerphilly must pay £304 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding in Newport at 59mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabout on June 18.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

SUSAN FORD, 68, of Gwaun Newydd, Lansbury Park, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

SAMUEL HENRY GOODMAN, 32, of Bideford Road, Newport must pay £202 in fines, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 59mph in a 50mph zone and driving without a licence on the A467 near the Tregwilym Road flyover on June 18.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.