Geraint Jones pulled a woman by the hair and threatened a man with a fence post at the Islwyn Riding Club event held in the Blackwood area last summer.

He then got into his car and caused yet more pandemonium as he left the field in Pontllanfraith after an argument got completely out of hand.

This footage was shown to jurors during his trial before he pleaded guilty to affray and careless driving.

Jones, 25, of Pisgah Close, Talywain, Pontypool was sentenced to an 18-month community order at Newport Crown Court and must perform 150 hours of unpaid work.

His driving licence was endorsed with six points and he was fined £500 and has to a pay a £114 surcharge.

The defendant was also made the subject of a three-year restraining order.

The footage was supplied by CPS Wales.