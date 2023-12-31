DINING out on a gluten-free diet can be challenging - but anyone looking for great gluten-free food in Newport shouldn’t worry as we've put together a list of some of the best places the city has to offer.
Parc Pantry
Location: Larch Grove, Malpas.
With a wide variety of gluten-free and vegetarian options, Parc Pantry offers an extensive breakfast and lunch menu.
Their bread and cakes are baked by their sister company, Nos Da Bakery, which has a separate kitchen on the upper levels of Parc Pantry away from where they produce gluten-containing products to avoid cross-contamination.
Parc Pantry also offers afternoon tea and order for collection services.
The Pancake Man
Location: Newport Market – opening soon.
After its success in markets around Bristol, The Pancake Man is opening their first standalone shop in Newport.
They offer completely gluten and lactose-free Canadian-style pancakes that don’t compromise on taste.
Understanding the importance of avoiding cross-contamination, this establishment is dedicated to those with gluten intolerances.
The shop is open Wednesday to Sunday and has a variety of sweet and savoury toppings.
Page’s Fish & Chips
Location: Woodside Road, Cwmbran.
With gluten-free fish and chips being rare to find, this beloved fish and chip shop has been serving for more than 65 years and is well-catered for those on a gluten-free diet.
Page’s offers chip shop favourites such as battered fish, sausage, scampi, chips and curry sauce.
Offering reasonable prices, it's not far from Newport - and provides a delivery service as well as the option to dine in or takeaway.
Drago Lounge
Location: Friars Walk.
With an entire menu dedicated to gluten-free food, Drago Lounge is not shy of non-gluten options.
Serving all-day gluten-free brunch items as well as sandwiches, burgers, mains, tapas and dessert, the restaurant has a great atmosphere.
Complete with cosy décor and warm lighting, Drago Lounge is very popular with locals.
The Lounges encourage ordering at the bar as opposed to the app for those with allergies or coeliac and are also dog friendly.
Bar Piazza
Location: John Frost Square.
This cosy coffee shop is highly accommodating of gluten-free diets as well as vegan and vegetarian diets.
It also has an in-store Deli offering authentic Italian foods such as olives, cheeses, and sausages.
Bar Piazza offers freshly made food and is located in the heart of Newport’s city centre.
Their signature Italian Bar Blend provides an authentic taste to their coffee to pair nicely with their range of gluten-free options.
Holy Cheesus
Location: Clytha Park Road.
Holy Cheesus serves a range of grilled cheese delights and offers gluten-free and vegan options so that those with dietary requirements don’t have to miss out.
This casual dining establishment has a trendy rustic interior and a range of creative grilled cheese varieties.
The menu is customisable so ingredients can be removed or added to suit individual preferences.
With reasonable prices, Holy Cheesus offers good quality, simple food.
