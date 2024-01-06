Created by the Food Standards Agency, the food hygiene rating scheme aims to help customers choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving them clear information about businesses’ hygiene standards and ensuring they meet legal requirements.

Under the scheme, businesses can be awarded a rating between five to zero. A rating of five indicates ‘very good’ hygiene standards, while a zero indicates that ‘urgent improvement is required’.

The inspections are carried out by the relevant local authority and findings are updated on the FSA website whenever there is a new inspection.

Inspectors mark businesses on the following three elements:

How hygienically the food is handled: How it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored;

The cleanliness and condition of the buildings: The cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities;

Food safety management: How the business manages what it does to make sure food is safe to eat and if the officer can be confident standards will be maintained in the future. This usually means keeping safety procedures well-documented.

The rules apply not only to restaurants and cafes, but any business selling food - including corner shops and grocery stores. Businesses in Wales are also required by law to display their hygiene ratings.

All ratings can be found and downloaded on the Food Standards Agency’s website.

A report published in the summer of 2023 by High Speed Training highlights key findings based on data published by the Food Standards Agency, analysing over 230,000 food businesses across England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales.

Here are some key findings in the data published by the Food Standards Agency.

The following information is correct as of Thursday, December 21, 2023.

How many food businesses in Gwent received a rating score of five?





Newport: 797/1138 (70 per cent);

Blaenau Gwent: 260/561 (46.3 per cent);

Caerphilly: 804/1343 (60 per cent);

Monmouthshire: 768/1003 (76.6 per cent);

Torfaen: 412/679 (60.7 per cent).

According to the report, 69.55 per cent of food establishments in the UK scored a food hygiene rating of five, with 87.5 per cent scoring four and above.

What is the average food hygiene rating in each area of Gwent?





Newport: 4.50;

Blaenau Gwent: 4.11;

Caerphilly: 4.36;

Monmouthshire: 4.68;

Torfaen: 4.41.

Businesses in Wales were rated 4.42 on average, making Wales the 8th ranked region in the UK. Northern Ireland comes up-top as the highest placing region with an average of 4.68. The average across the UK is 4.53.

How many businesses in Gwent received a rating of two or below?





Newport: 51/1138 (4.48 per cent);

Blaenau Gwent: 51/561 (9.10 per cent);

Caerphilly: 56/1343 (4.17 per cent);

Monmouthshire: 10/1003 (one per cent);

Torfaen: 27/679 (3.98 per cent).

All information correct at time of publication.