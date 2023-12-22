Created by the Food Standards Agency, the food hygiene rating scheme aims to help customers choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving them clear information about businesses’ hygiene standards and ensuring they meet legal requirements.

Under the scheme, businesses can be awarded a rating between five to zero. A rating of five indicates ‘very good’ hygiene standards, while a zero indicates that ‘urgent improvement is required’.

The inspections are carried out by the relevant local authority and findings are updated on the FSA website whenever there is a new inspection.

Inspectors mark businesses on the following three elements:

How hygienically the food is handled: How it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored;

The cleanliness and condition of the buildings: The cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities;

Food safety management: How the business manages what it does to make sure food is safe to eat and if the officer can be confident standards will be maintained in the future. This usually means keeping safety procedures well-documented.

In each category the business is awarded a score between zero, or very good, and 25, meaning urgent improvement is necessary.

The following businesses were awarded a rating of zero, or very good, in all three categories of inspection.

All ratings can be found and downloaded on the Food Standards Agency’s website.

Dean Street Social Club

This nightclub on Dean Street was last inspected more than five years ago, on January 26, 2018.

Address: 1A Dean Street.

Godfrey Morgan

Located on Chepstow Road, this JD Wetherspoon pub was recently awarded a rating of very good for food hygiene, facility condition and management of food safety, on December 4, 2023.

Address: 158 Chepstow Road.

Lliswerry And Nash Constitutional Club

The Constitutional Club on Nash Road was last inspected on March 14, 2019.

Address: 5-7 Nash Road.

Mojo's

This cocktail bar in Cambrian Road was awarded the highest rating on January 31, 2023

Address: 40 Cambrian Road.

Muffler @ Maesglas Sports And Social Club

The facility was last inspected more than eight years ago, on March 20, 2015.

Address: Maesglas Avenue.

Newport Golf Club

Similarly, the golf club achieved a perfect score more than nine years ago, on February 25, 2014.

Address: Great Oaks Park, Rogerstone.

Newport Masonic Hall Ltd

This premises was last inspected on April 5, 2023.

Address: 109 Lower Dock Street.

Rogerstone & Bassaleg Social Club

The local club was last inspected on January 9, 2023.

Address: Tregwilym Road, Rogerstone.

All information correct as of Thursday, December 21, 2023.