Rogue Fox Coffee

Location: Clytha Park Road, Newport.

Popular with locals, this cosy coffee shop has an independent charm. As well as offering coffee and cake, Rogue Fox serves breakfast and lunch seven days a week and is perfect for an autumnal outing.

A bright and airy space and just a few minutes’ walk from Newport station for those travelling from out of town as well as being dog friendly for those hoping to bring a companion.

Madam JoJo’s

Location: High Street, Newport.

Picture: Andrew Carragon (Image: Andrew Carragon)

A cocktail bar with vibrant and fun décor nurturing the local music scene in need of support.

Rich pink and green furnishings create a lively atmosphere eliciting a 1930s vibe with velvet fabrics and chandeliers.

A safe space for the LGBTQ+ community with bands and solo artists performing on Thursdays and Fridays and Drag Queen performances on Saturdays.

Madam JoJo’s promises a bustling atmosphere for your weekend night out.

My Generation Vintage

Location: Hill Street, Newport.

Picture: Paul Mansfield (Image: Paul Mansfield)

For those with an appreciation of vintage clothing, My Generation Vintage brings nostalgic garments to the present day.

Here you’ll find timeless pieces that won’t find in your average high-street retailer.

Although the sole trader Paul Mansfield mainly sells his eclectic stock online, the My Generation Vintage studio is also available on an appointment basis and well worth a visit.

Holy Cheesus

Location: Clytha Park Road, Newport.

A cheese-lovers dream; Holy Cheesus is Newport’s answer to your grilled cheese cravings.

With a customisable menu including gluten-free and vegan options, customers aren’t limited to grilled cheese with a range of other cheese-related comfort foods on offer as well.

Complete with a modern grey and yellow interior, this casual dining venue offers a cosy dining experience.

Ragamuffins Emporium

Location: 7 Commercial Street, Pontypool.

A bit further afield, but still not to be missed, Ragamuffins Emporium in Pontypool is a truly hidden gem.

Founded recently in 2013, Ragamuffins’ stock is far from modern.

With a unique supply of vintage and retro antiques, step back in time and explore what this shop has to offer.

Not only serving as a shop, Ragamuffins also has a tea room where you can satisfy your hunger craving with an afternoon tea service.