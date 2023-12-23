Indrit Spata, 23, was arrested at a house Longfellow Road near the park and the home of Caldicot RFC.

He admitted producing cannabis between October 21 and November 23 during a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.

The defendant followed proceedings with the help of an Albanian interpreter.

Spata, of Longfellow Road, is due to be sentenced in the new year on January 15.

He was remanded in custody by Judge Paul Hobson.

At the time of his arrest, Gwent Police wrote on Twitter: “A quantity of cannabis and cash were seized.”