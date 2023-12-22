They relate to:

Authority, respect and courtesy

Equality and diversity

Discreditable conduct

A force spokesperson said: “The allegations are alleged to amount to gross misconduct and, if proven, would justify former PC 1720 Roulstone's dismissal from Gwent Police had he remained a serving officer.

“The identity of victims/witnesses will be protected during the hearing as appropriate.”

The hearing will take place in Cwmbran between January 16 and January 17, 2024.