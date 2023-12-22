AN ex-Gwent Police officer is set to face a gross misconduct hearing in the new year to answer allegations about his conduct.
Former PC Avron Roulstone is accused of being in “breach of the standards of professional behaviour”.
They relate to:
- Authority, respect and courtesy
- Equality and diversity
- Discreditable conduct
A force spokesperson said: “The allegations are alleged to amount to gross misconduct and, if proven, would justify former PC 1720 Roulstone's dismissal from Gwent Police had he remained a serving officer.
“The identity of victims/witnesses will be protected during the hearing as appropriate.”
The hearing will take place in Cwmbran between January 16 and January 17, 2024.
