Avon and Somerset Police are looking for Anthony Parsons who has links to Caerphilly and Cardiff.

The 30-year-old failed to return to HMP Leyhill on Wednesday December 20 and was last seen in Bristol at around 8am that same day.

He was last seen wearing a black Nike tracksuit, white T-Shirt and black trainers.

The force described him as ‘slim, of mixed heritage with a tattoo on his right arm.’

Both Gwent Police and Avon and Somerset Police are warning the public to not approach Parsons if you see him.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: “Anthony Parsons failed to return to HMP Leyhill on Wednesday December 20 and enquiries to locate him are ongoing.



“Parsons has links to Cardiff and Caerphilly.



“If you see him, don't approach him, call 999 quoting reference 5223310960.”