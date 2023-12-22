Traffic in both directions is currently being directed off at the exit and then enter backs on at the entry slip.

This is a precaution in case the bridge is closed due to high winds.

The bridge remains open at this time however those traveling are advised to check their routes before setting off.

Strong winds are expected to peak at 31mph today in Gwent.

This news comes after the old Severn Crossing and the M4 Bridge were both shut yesterday causing chaos for drivers.

This was due to a multi-vehicle crash on the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge. Whilst the M48 Severn Bridge was closed in both directions due to strong winds between J1 Aust and J2 Chepstow.