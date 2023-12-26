Kidz R Us, in Tredegar, has received a £1,000 donation through Persimmon Homes’ Community Champions scheme.

The community enterprise hosts activities for more than 500 children in a disadvantaged area before Christmas – it was founded by Diane Dann in 2002 when she was approached by some children requesting her to organise dance classes and help them develop their skills in stage performances. She agreed and the volunteer-led, non-profit organisation has expanded to add other aspects of performances such as technical theatre.

Kidz R Us also puts on events and organises trips for the children, who mainly come from the Tredegar area but also from Ebbw Vale, Merthyr Tydfil, and Newport. They are based at the former Park Place Chapel in Georgetown, which is now owned by the children themselves.

Helen Evans, of Kidz R Us, said they are “grateful to Persimmon” and added: “This funding will go towards our energy needs, the price of which everyone knows will have increased dramatically in recent months.

“Kidz R Us are incredibly proud of the offer we are able to give to local families and donations like Persimmon’s help us continue with that work that Diane started more than 20 years ago.”

Persimmon Homes’ Community Champions schemes see £48,000 spent on good caused and valued organisations across Wales each year. This donation comes at a time that the business is construction 250 bedrooms at Carn y Cefn in Ebbw Vale (which will be transferred to local housing association partner United Welsh).

Persimmon Homes East Wales sales director, Victoria Williams, said: “We’re delighted to be support Kidz R Us and their mission to bring enjoyment through performance to children in a disadvantaged area.

“I just know that our customers at Carn y Cefn and the development’s future generations of residents will be very grateful for an organisation like Kidz R Us.”