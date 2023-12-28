Jump Adventure Trampoline Park in Maesglas Retail Park opened their soft play climb and crawl wall on December 18.

Bound to keep the children entertained the soft play area is equipped with a racing tube slides, log ramps and even a small football pitch.

A spokesperson for Jump Adventure Trampoline said: “We as team are super excited to include a huge attraction. Our director invested funds and design a state of art facility.

“The soft play area can easily accompany 40-50 children at a time. The whole park is designed to accept 120-150 children. There are many small features to engage children.



“We have decided not to increase our ticket price or sell ticket separate for the soft play. It’s an add on feature to our trampoline and adventure park.

“The children’s soft play area includes a racing tube slide, twin lane racing slide, hanging bashers, log ramp. splat pars, multi-level deck climb and bish bash.

“Whilst the toddler area has twin slides, rocker, step slide, soft hump and building blocks.”

Jump Adventure Trampoline Park also has over 50 trampolines, ninja obstacles, jumping tower, performance trampoline, high9 interactive game and last man standing.