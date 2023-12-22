It's time for BBC viewers to once again step into the Tardis for an adventure through time and space with a festive adventure.

The special comes after three special episodes for the iconic BBC show's 60th anniversary.

David Tennant (who was the tenth Doctor returned as the fourteenth Doctor alongside his former companion Donna Noble ( Catherine Tate).

Other cast members included How I Met Your Mother actor Neil Patrick Harris as the Doctor's infamous enemy The Toymaker and Miriam Margolyes as the voice of the Meep.

Now Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa takes over the Tardis' helm as the 15th Doctor during the festive period.

If you're fluent in Gallifreyan and know everything about the Time Lord inside out, prove your knowledge with our ultimate wibbly wobbly timey wimey quiz.

Good luck! Geronimo! Allons-y!

And if that's not enough to quench your thirst for a chock-full winter of time-travelling adventures, you can now delve into the Whoinverse.

The Whoniverse

Every one of the over 800 episodes of Doctor Who are available on BBC iPlayer in The Whoniverse.

The Whoniverse launched on November 1 and is the dedicated home for all shows within the orbit of Doctor Who.

The first exclusive content to land in the Whoniverse was the Tales of the TARDIS - a brand new six-part series that reunites beloved classic Doctor Who duos, as they board a very special TARDIS on a nostalgic voyage through space and time.

Doctor Who Christmas special airs at 5.55pm on BBC One on Christmas Day.