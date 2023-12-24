Ariella Blake stunned Christmas shoppers in the capital, using a busker’s microphone to make sure she was heard.

Stood in his usual spot at St Mary Street, Cardiff, the busker watched in awe as little Ariella captured the attention of the crowd.

Ariella’s mum, Kelly, said the little star has been “constantly singing” in practice for her Christmas concert.

After concluding the show with a pitch-perfect "sleigh", Ariella ran into her mum’s arms as the crowd cheered.

“The busker was super sweet and let her have a turn – and then he paid her a pound. She was over the moon,” said Ms Blake. “She loves to bring the drama!”

A keen and confident performer, Ariella attends signing and acting classes on the weekend after nursery school.