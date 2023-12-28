Data published by the Welsh Government shows that Newport had a greater number of rough sleepers than Cardiff, Swansea and Pembrokeshire.

Figures from the latest release of homelessness and rough sleeping data showed that 35 rough sleepers were counted in Newport in September 2023, making up a quarter (25 per cent) of the rough sleepers in Wales.

In Cardiff, which has a population more than twice the size of Newport, this number was 30.

Local authorities around Wales were asked to base estimates on local observation and not a count over one single night.

Commercial Street is known to be one of the streets with the highest incidence of rough sleeping and homelessness in Newport (Image: R)

September 2023 data shows Newport as having 25% of the total rough sleepers in all of Wales. (Image: Data from Gov.Wales)

What is rough sleeping?

Crisis.org says rough sleeping is “one of the most visible types of homelessness. Rough sleeping includes sleeping outside or in places that aren't designed for people to live in, including cars, doorways and abandoned buildings”.

A Newport City Council spokesperson said rough sleeping is just one aspect of homelessness “and the reasons why people sleep on the streets can be complicated but the numbers are quite small in context of those who need assistance with housing issues”.

The Helping Care Team (HCT), a charity based in South Wales, was set up almost four years ago to provide clothing, supplies, services such as hair cuts and food to those in need particularly the homeless or those sleeping rough.

The HCT says they intend to “bridge the gap between the vulnerable and homeless and various agencies”.

In the week before Christmas, the HCT along with other local businesses have been out on the streets delivering essential supplies such as hats and gloves as temperatures drop.

The figures also show there were four rough sleepers observed in Caerphilly, one in Torfaen, and none in Blaenau Gwent. Monmouthshire was unable to provide an estimate for September 2023.

A Monmouthshire County Council spokesperson said: “Tackling inequality is one of the clear priorities of the council.

"Monmouthshire and the other local authority areas in Gwent have committed to becoming a Marmot Region to address health inequalities.

"This is based on the work of Professor Sir Michael Marmot, who has researched health inequalities extensively over the past 40 years.

"We have worked with the Institute of Health Equity at University College London to understand the things that lead to these differences and will be working with public service partners throughout Gwent, as part of the Public Services Board, to address these and reduce the health inequalities that exist between and within our communities”.

The next scheduled release for the data is January 25 2024.