Michael and June Smith who have been married for 27 years, took over the The Usk Vale Restaurant in Pillmawr Road in October 2023.

Since then the couple have been busy giving the pub a makeover and now The Usk Vale has reopened its doors.

With their dogs Elsa and Bonnie, the couple are hoping to make a success of the pub - with a little help from Mrs Smith's 30 years of experience as a chef alongside her husband's technical skills.

Dogs Elsa and Bonnie helped get the pub ready to open (Image: Michael Smith)

Mrs Smith first began working as a chef 30 years ago at the Parkway Hotel in Cwmbran, before going to work in the contract catering industry with Compass Group UK.

The couple who met aged 13 and 15 hope to introduce a variety of exciting new additions to the pub such as interactive walls and a gaming area.

Mr Smith said: “We have a function room, I hope to bring fresh new ideas for it with a new online booking system that allows you to book the room, add extras like buffets, chair coverings, entertainment for the more traditional function room booking.

The Usk Vale Restaurant's gorgeous beer garden (Image: Michael Smith)

“We also want to introduce new ideas such as interactive walls to change the mood of the room with a flick of a switch, gaming parties for kids, or your bigger kids. You can bring a games console, computer or use one of ours and enjoy a host of games on the big screens.

“Wedding parties can now have an area to keep the kids busy in the gaming room, but you might lose the groom for a few hours in there too. The size of this room lends itself to numerous activities, including a cinema where we can host film nights.”

Owners Michael and June Smith (Image: Michael Smith)

The pub re-opened its doors on December 9 where guests could enjoy a selection of free samples from their festive and buffet menu.

The Usk Vale will also be open on Christmas Day where guests can indulge in a three course meal plus a drink and canapé’s on arrival for £69.95. The under 12’s menu for the day costs £32.95.