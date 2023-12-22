Bradley Hemmings from Cwmbran, has breached his licence conditions following his release from prison on Friday, August 4.

Hemmings, 22, received a 12 month sentence for common assault and battery after being sentenced at Newport Magistrates court on Saturday 4 February 2023.

Due to the fact that Hemmings breached his licence conditions he’s now been recalled to prison.

The force first issued an appeal to find Hemmings on December 6 and now believe he may be in the Abergavenny area.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We’re still appealing for information to find Bradley Hemmings, who is now being recalled to prison.

"We believe he may be in the Abergavenny area.

"If you have any information, please call 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or X quoting 2300391209."