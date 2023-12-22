Chaz Ralph,20, died at the scene of a crash near Llanbradach on the A469 on Friday 15 December. The crash involved one car, a white Mazda.

The Pontllanfraith man has been described by his family as 'a pure diamond loved by everyone' who had the ‘most precious soul’.

His family has issued the following tribute to him:

“Chaz Ralph, our beautiful bestest boy.

“We love you so much more than we ever thought possible; you were the best son and brother and friend to everyone.

“A pure diamond loved by everyone. You were too good for this world and you were our boy.

“We will miss your face that infectious smile as you were the life and soul of the party.

“You gave everyone your love and helped anyone you could always put others before yourself and that’s what made you the perfect son and brother.

“You had the most precious soul and we know you’ll always be with us

“You always made us all so proud of you everyday.

“You’re in our hearts and right beside us always we will miss you forever our tears will never stop falling we will meet again.

“You’re too good for this world our perfect amazing boy always and forever.”

The driver of the car, an 18-year-old from Pontllanfraith, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while under the influence of drugs.

He was later released on conditional bail as enquiries continue.

Officers investigating the collision want to speak to any motorists who were travelling on the A469 between 6pm and 6.30pm on Friday 15 December.

Anyone with information, including dashcam or CCTV footage, is asked to contact us by calling 101 and quoting log reference 2300426121.

Alternatively you can send us a direct message on social media or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.