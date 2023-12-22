It is thought the tyres were thrown from a road that runs above the secluded ravine, and were not unnoticed until now because the base of the valley is “virtually inaccessible”, Torfaen County Borough Council said.

Countryside recreation warden Jon Howells has removed the vast majority of tyres since discovering them last week.

Along with two contractors, Mr Howells had to carry the tyres over slag heaps and pile them onto a vehicle which then took them to a nearby pit road.

The council’s waste and recycling team collected the tyres from there.

“There are plans for the area to become a local nature reserve so we are working to remove anything that could be unsafe for the public,” explained Mr Howells.

“Last week, I was walking along the stream towards Pantygasseg and came across around 500 tyres that had been rolled into it.

“Some were modern but others were from the former Soviet Union and East Germany. We found one dated 1935.

“It took three days to remove them all by hand which was very dirty work. There were around three we couldn’t get because they were inaccessible, or trees had grown through them.”

Cllr Mandy Owen, executive member for the environment, said the photos highlighted the “blight” of fly-tipping on the environment and warned that the council would pursue and prosecute anyone caught responsible.

“We have increased surveillance in a number of fly-tipping hotspots and are working with communities to try and prevent people from dumping rubbish illegally,” she said.

"Thanks to Jon's dedication and hard work, these tyres are no longer leaching chemicals into the water course and soil and we appeal to residents to report anyone they see dumping tyres or any other rubbish in this ravine or anywhere in the borough."

It is hoped the area will be designated the eighth and largest Local Nature Reserve in Torfaen in spring 2024.