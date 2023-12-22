Live

Lane blocked on A40, Monmouth as Christmas getaway begins

Traffic
Monmouth
South Wales
By Lauran O'Toole

  • A lane is currently blocked on the A40, Monmouth as the Christmas getaway begins.
  • This is due to a broken down vehicle.
  • There is heavy congestion in the area and delays are increasing.
  • The average speed is just 10mph.

