Calan the band – whose virtuosa accordion player and champion clog dancer Bethan Rhiannon is from Torfaen – have a special year lined up. It is peppered with huge names including Sting, Sir Bryn Terfel, Sir Tom Jones, Gregory Porter and more.

“When I was younger, I used to sit in the car with my dad and tell him I wanted to be a musician,” said Ms Rhiannon.

“He told me what a hard path it would be, but I don’t think either of us ever imagined it would lead here.”

On February 2, 2024, opera legend Sir Bryn will release his new album Sea Songs, which features Calan, Sting, Fisherman’s Friends, and others. Music arranger for the entire project is Calan’s award-winning fiddle virtuoso Patrick Rimes who plays on almost all the tracks.

“Everyone makes wishes at this time of year,” said Mr Rimes.

“As a young musician growing up in Eryri (Snowdonia), I was constantly looking up at pictures of Bryn Terfel on the walls at school or the county music service...and it would have been my wish to get to share the stage with him one day.

“So, getting to collaborate so closely with him on this record is an absolute dream come true...and Sting isn't bad either!"

Then in July 2024, Calan will share the headlining duties alongside Sir Tom Jones, Katherine Jenkins, and jazz maestro Gregory Porter for a week of concerts at the Llangollen International Music Eisteddfod. Sir Tom Jones will headline on July 2, Calan on July 3, Porter on July 5, and Jenkins on July 7.

A series of concerts falling either side of the core week have already been announced including Bryan Adams, Madness, Kaiser Chiefs, Manic Street Preachers, Suede, Paloma Faith, Jess Glynne and Nile Rodgers & Chic.

Calan’s year of new possibilities continues into the autumn with more good news for fans – there be a new album released, plus a national tour starting in November.

For more information and updates on Calan, check out www.calan-band.com