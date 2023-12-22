Prices of vegetables around Christmas can add up, especially if you’re hosting and cooking for more than two people.
With carrots, potatoes of all forms and sprouts playing a supporting role in the big Christmas dinner, it can sometimes seem like an even bigger pinch when they aren’t the main attraction.
The major supermarket Iceland, known for frozen foods, is holding a flash sale online for vegetables on December 22, 2023.
With the code below and others, the usual Christmas shop can be done in no time and can cost less than it would at other stores.
The executive chairman of the supermarket said the deal is expected to be a big hit with customers, especially if they are aiming to pinch pennies around Christmas and during the Cost-of-Living crisis.
Richard Walker, executive chairman for Iceland, said the deal with go towards “lightening some of the financial pressures so they can enjoy the best festive period possible”.
The grocer is offering customers a chance to use the code 'PENNY-VEG' to give them up to £1.99 off their online shop and allow them to grab fresh and frozen vegetables.
Brands such as Keelings, Albert Bartlett and Iceland Luxury are on offer.
Items on offer:
Keelings brussel sprouts
Keelings potatoes
Keelings broccoli, carrot and cauliflower mix
Keelings onions
Keelings mushrooms
Iceland Luxury red cabbage and apple
Iceland sliced carrots
Iceland floret and carrot mix
Iceland garden peas
Albert Bartlett Rooster potatoes.
The verdict
I’ll admit, it was a little disappointing that only £1.99 comes off your basket, after expecting veg to be £0.01p each. This is because the maximum you will get off your basket is £1.99.
If you spend under £45 like I did, a basket fee of £4 (not small in my opinion) and bags, picking and packing fee of £1.25 are applied.
My basket total came to £29.33 for 26 items.
After saving £1.99, I was hit with a £5.25 fee, meaning my savings weren’t worth much at all.
The more you spend, the more you save is certainly true at Iceland for this flash sale.
Top tip
The browser, Microsoft Edge, has an extension with a pop-up called Microsoft Shopping. This adds coupons onto your basket.
If I spent £45, the code ‘ICEFIVEOFF45’ was added to my shop to save me £5 and give me free delivery. This may have made it worth the while.
If you've bagged some bargains, let me know at ruby.qaimkhani@newsquest.co.uk
