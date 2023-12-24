Two years ago, Noah Herniman from Chepstow wrote a bucket list after being told he had an inoperable tumour at the core of his brain.

Noah, now 17, endured 74 weeks of debilitating chemotherapy, leaving him weak and fatigued, but unfortunately the tumour continued to grow.

He now faces another 80-week regime.

The emotional and financial strain on the family has been intense, with both parents balancing demanding work schedules with Noah’s regular medical appointments in Cardiff, an hour from home.

High on his bucket list was a Dalek that he could call his own – second only to meeting David Tennant, who portrayed the beloved Tenth Doctor character and returned for three 60th anniversary specials as the Fourteenth.

On, Thursday, December 21, Noah left the house in a Dalek jumper, serenaded by the Doctor Who theme music, to be greeted by a real-sized Dalek model on the street.

"It's very fitting that it's arrived today on National Dalek Day," he told the crowd. "Thank you to everyone who has kept it a surprise and here's to another 60 years of Daleks!"

Family friend Angela Jones, 56, helped to set up the JustGiving page that turned the teen's dream into reality.

“It was one of the best experiences of my life! He was so genuinely surprised and delighted and he was actually lost for words," said Ms Jones.

“Noah’s story is heart-breaking. I got to know him whilst I was his family’s liaison officer at school and grew a strong bond with him and his family who are all so lovely.

“He is such a funny, quirky boy with a sparkly personality who never asks for anything himself and is constantly doing things to help others in need.”

Noah was crowned Pride of Gwent Young Person of the Year in 2022.

This May, he had the idea to fundraise for a holiday home which could be used free of charge for children with cancer and their families.

He raised the £60,000 needed to buy the home – now “Noah’s Retreat” – by July.

Pascale Harvie, president and general manager of JustGiving said: “Noah’s story is heart-breaking, and my thoughts are with him and his family as he bravely starts another round of chemotherapy.

“Noah is such a selfless and strong young man, and it is so heart-warming to see that after all of his fundraising efforts, his community are returning all the love and support he deserves through this wonderful fundraiser by Angela.

“I hope Noah gets to tick off the rest of his bucket list very soon.”