Gwent Police issued an avoid the area warning for Old Hereford Road yesterday, December 21 at around 6.50pm.

Monmouthshire County Council and Gwent Police have both confirmed to the Argus that this was due to a tree falling across the road near Triley Court.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of a fallen tree on the Old Hereford Road, Abergavenny, at around 4.40pm on Thursday, December 21.

“Officers attended to assist with initial traffic management.”