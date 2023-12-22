Officers are appealing for anyone with information or dashcam footage following a crash on Queensway Meadows at around 5.45pm on Thursday, December 21.

Gwent Police were called following a crash between a van and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a 71-year-old woman, was taken to hospital for treatment. She has since been discharged.

The driver is helping officers with enquiries.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said:" Enquiries are ongoing and we’re asking for anyone with information or any motorists with dashcam footage that were using Queensway Meadows, Newport between 5.30pm and 6pm to contact us.

"You can call us on 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or X, quoting log reference 2300433817 with any details.

"Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."