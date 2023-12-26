Alder Grove will feature 191 homes for private sale and 21 affordable properties available for local people through low-cost rent or shared ownership.

Developer Bellway Wales is building 212 new homes at Alder Grove, off Queensway, Llanwern, with a range of two, three and four-bedroom properties being provided for sale.

The development is Bellway’s third housing development within the new Glan Llyn neighbourhood which is taking shape on the site of the former Llanwern Steelworks.

Dan Shone, sales director for Bellway Wales, said: “Construction work at Alder Grove is progressing well and we are hoping to release the first new homes for sale in an official launch of the site in January next year.

“Alder Grove is the third development being delivered by Bellway Wales in the ongoing regeneration project on the site of the former Llanwern Steelworks. Our latest development will bring the number of new homes we are delivering within this transformative project to 546.

“Our continued presence in the area is evidence of our ongoing commitment to providing much-needed new housing in Newport. We liaised closely with Newport City Council to ensure that the homes at Alder Grove are tailored to meet the specific requirements of the local housing market.”

The development will also include new tree planting, three play areas and a green landscape corridor with a path for pedestrians and cyclists.

Detailed plans for the scheme were approved by Newport City Council in November 2022.

Bellway’s new homes at Alder Grove follow the housebuilder’s delivery of 182 new homes at Monks Meadow and the ongoing construction of 152 homes at Heron’s Mead, which both also lie within the former steelworks site.

The wider Glan Llyn project has been planned to include new homes, sports pitches, parkland, lakes, and primary schools.