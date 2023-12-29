People living in and around Duffryn Road in Brynawel village, near Crosskeys, say it has became a "notorious" place for accidents. And key to this, many of them believe, is that there are no signs alerting drivers of the 20mph limit.

Local resident, Ashley Cantello, said traffic comes through the village at speeds of 40-60mph and is "concerned there will be a fatality".

Mr Cantello, who witnessed a serious crash outside his home, said: “This has been an ongoing issue for a long time but it has got worse since the 20mph speed limit was imposed.

“We have seen many accidents on this road.

"The latest was when a motorcyclist hit a lamppost opposite my home and lost a leg instantly and the other leg was amputated. Seeing this suffering is very traumatic and not something that should be witnessed outside anyone’s front window.

“There has been many near misses, including cars overtaking dangerously, many residents have experienced intimidating drivers tailgating, flashing headlights, beeping horns verbal and gesture abuse for doing the 20mph speed limit.

“We are fearful that the next accident we will have to attend to because we do have to attend as untrained first responders living on the street.

Local residents are asking for traffic calming measures (Image: Ashley Cantello)

“The elderly are losing their independence because they are so scared to cross the road.

“We have no speed signs in our village, no traffic lights or crossing of any sort for residents to cross the road safely.

“There needs to be a zebra crossing or traffic lights - that’s the end goal, that’s the only way they will slow down.”

The community have now created a petition calling for traffic calming measures.

On Wednesday, December 20, the community came together, bearing banners, highlighting the speeding vehicles and calling for change.

On Wednesday December 20 the community came together (Image: Ashley Cantello)

Mr Cantello said: “I have set a petition up calling for traffic calming measures and just by walking around the community I got 80 signatures.

“Wednesday went very well in raising awareness about the excessive speeds that vehicles are driving through our village.

"From Cwmfelinfach vehicles are going from a 60mph to a 20mph zone, but keep going 60mph. From Wattsville, vehicles seem to think that after the traffic calming measures end in Wattsville that they are entering a 60mph zone but Brynawel is still 20mph.

“We are not the village that time forgot but we do feel like we are the village that Caerphilly County Borough Council has forgot.

“Residents are fearful that a fatality is what the council are waiting for before anything will be looked into.”

Mr Cantello has collected over 80 signatures (Image: Ashley Cantello)

Chris Evans, MP for Islwyn attended the protest and believes that "Brynawel have been plagued by speeding motorists for too long".

Mr Evans said: “For too long residents in Brynawel have been plagued by speeding motorists. The stretch of road is a notorious accident blackspot, over the years there have too many incidents, something must be done, that is why I joined the protest.

“I support the residents, who have been campaigning for traffic calming measures, the large numbers of people who have signed the petition just shows the depth of feeling in the community.'

Caerphilly County Borough Council were contacted for comment.