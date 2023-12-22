THERE are just a couple of days to go until Christmas - and some people had left it a bit late to do their shopping if the scenes in Newport were anything to go by.
While the city centre wasn't dramatically busier than usual today, Friday, there were still plenty of shoppers buzzing about looking for bargains or frantically getting some last minute bits and bobs, ahead of Christmas Day.
Commercial Street
Charity shops - like the British Heart Foundation Cymru shop here - are always a good bet for some bargains
Plenty of customers in Pandora in Friars Walk
Commercial Street
A steady stream of shoppers in the Kingsway Shopping Centre
John Frost Square was busy with last minute shoppers
The junction between Commercial Street and Austin Friars was filled with roaming shoppers
Shoppers on Commercial Street outside Iceland
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel