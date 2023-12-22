Judd Parfitt was last seen at around 11.30am on Thursday, December 21, in Folly Road, Trevethin, and officers are concerned for his welfare

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "We’re appealing for information to find Judd Parfitt, from the Blaenavon area, who has been reported as missing.

"Judd is described as white, 4ft tall, slim build, with light blond hair.

Judd has been missing since Thursday, December 21 (Image: Gwent Police)

"He was last seen wearing a white shirt with a navy and green tie, navy jumper, grey trousers, black trainers and, possibly, a black coat.

"He has links to the Cwmbran area.

"Anyone with any information on Judd’s whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300432783.

"Judd is also urged to get in touch with us."