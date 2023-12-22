A CRICKET pavilion went on fire, with police at the scene.
Dramatic photos show the pavilion, in Monmouthshire, alight.
Police were called to the incident on Thursday, December 21,
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "We received a report of a fire in a cricket pavilion in Monkswood, Monmouthshire, at around 6.55pm on Thursday.
"Officers attended, along with personnel from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, to assist with traffic management. No injuries were reported.
"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, can call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting reference 2300433575.
"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously with details on 0800 555 111."
