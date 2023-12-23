HERE are all the opening times for chemists across Gwent over the Christmas period.

Newport

Christmas Eve

  • 10am-4pm: Asda Pharmacy, Pencarn Way, Coedkernew, Newport;
  • 10am-4pm: Tesco Pharmacy, Cardiff Road, Newport;
  • 10.30am-4pm: Boots Pharmacy, Unit 1A Newport Retail Park, Spytty Road, Newport;
  • 10.30am-4.30pm: Boots Pharmacy, 155-156 Commercial Street, Newport;
  • 6pm-8pm: Watkin Davies Pharmacy,14-15 Bettws Shopping, Bettws.

Christmas Day

  • 2pm-4pm: Well Pharmacy, 262 Chepstow Road, Newport;
  • 4pm-8pm: Malpas Pharmacy, 361 Malpas Road, Newport;

Boxing Day

  • 9am-6pm: - Boots Pharmacy, Unit 1A Newport Retail Park, Spytty Road, Newport;
  • 9am-5.30pm: Boots Pharmacy, 155-156 Commercial Street, Newport;
  • 10am-4pm: Asda Pharmacy, Pencarn Way, Coedkernew, Newport;
  • 4pm-6pm: J D S Evans Chemist, Bellevue Terrace, Newport.

Torfaen

Christmas Eve

  • 10am-4pm: Boots Pharmacy, 10-14 The Mall, Cwmbran;
  • 11.45am-1.45pm: Layanson Pharmacy, 124-125 Osborne Road, Pontypool;
  • 6pm-8pm: Pontnewydd Pharmacy, 8 Commercial Street, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran.

Christmas Day

  • 11am-2pm: Mayberry Pharmacy, 21 Crane Street, Pontypool;
  • Midday-1pm: Well Pharmacy, 14 Broad Street, Blaenavon;
  • 4pm-6pm: Fairwater Pharmacy, 7 Fairwater Square, Fairwater, Cwmbran.

Boxing Day

  • 10am-4pm: Boots Pharmacy, 10-14 The Mall, Cwmbran
  • 11.45am-12.45am: Health Plus Pharmacy, St Lukes Road, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool;
  • Midday-1pm: Well Pharmacy, 14 Broad Street, Blaenavon;
  • 4pm-6pm: Allied Pharmacy Croesyceiliog, 13 Edlogan Square, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran.

Monmouthshire

Christmas Eve

  • 10am-3pm: Boots Pharmacy, 2 Cross Street, Abergavenny;
  • 10am-4pm: Boots Pharmacy, 60 Monnow Street, Monmouth;
  • 11.30am-12.30pm: Chappells Pharmacy, 28 Newport Road, Caldicot;
  • 4pm-8pm: Shackleton Pharmacy, 33 Brecon Road, Abergavenny.

Christmas Day

  • 11.30am-12.30pm: Chappells Pharmacy, 28 Newport Road, Caldicot;
  • Midday-3pm: Shackleton Pharmacy, 33 Brecon Road, Abergavenny.

Boxing Day

  • 11.30am-12.30pm: Chappells Pharmacy, 28 Newport Road, Caldicot;
  • Midday-3pm: Shackleton Pharmacy, 33 Brecon Road, Abergavenny.

Caerphilly

Christmas Eve

  • 10am-4pm: Asda Pharmacy, Pontygwindy Road, Caerphilly;
  • 11.30am-12.30pm: Mayberry Pharmacy, 175 High Street, Blackwood;
  • 5.30pm-6.30pm: Bargoed Pharmacy, 9 Under Cardiff Road, Bargoed;
  • 6pm-8pm: Machen Pharmacy, 36 Commercial Road, Machen.

Christmas Day

  • 11.30am-12.30pm: Mayberry Pharmacy, 175 High Street, Blackwood;
  • 2pm-3pm: Allied Pharmacy Bedwlwyn Road, 5 Bedwlwyn Road, Ystrad Mynach;
  • 4pm-6pm: Nelson’s Pharmacy, Nantgarw Road Medical Centre, 4 Beddau Way, Caerphilly;
  • 5pm-7pm: Evans Pharmacy, 1&2 Victoria Buildings, High Street, Abercarn;
  • 5.30pm-6.30pm: Bargoed Pharmacy, 9 Under Cardiff Road, Bargoed.

Boxing Day

  • 10am-4pm: Asda Pharmacy, Pontygwindy Road, Caerphilly;
  • 11.30am-12.30pm: Mayberry Pharmacy, 175 High Street, Blackwood;
  • 1pm-2pm: Allied Pharmacy Caerphilly, 31 Tonyfelin Road, Caerphilly;
  • 6pm-8pm: Lewis Pharmacy, 2/3 Trafalgar Buildings, Bargoed.

Blaenau Gwent

Christmas Eve

  • Midday-1pm: TH Prichard & Son Ltd Pharmacy, 48 Church Street, Abertillery;
  • Midday-1pm: John Williams Pharmacy, 41 Beaufort Street, Brynmawr;
  • 5pm-8pm: Tredegar Health Centre Pharmacy, Tredegar Health Centre, Park Row, Tredegar .

Christmas Day

  • Midday-1pm: TH Prichard & Son Ltd Pharmacy, 48 Church St, Abertillery;
  • Midday-1pm: John Williams Pharmacy, 41 Beaufort Street, Brynmawr;
  • 5pm-7pm: Tredegar Health Centre Pharmacy, Tredegar Health Centre, Park Row, Tredegar;

Midday-1pm

5pm-7pm

Boxing Day

  • Midday-1pm: TH Prichard & Son Ltd Pharmacy, 48 Church Street, Abertillery;
  • Midday-1pm: John Williams Pharmacy, 41 Beaufort Street, Brynmawr;
  • 5pm-7pm: Tredegar Health Centre Pharmacy, Tredegar Health Centre, Park Row, Tredegar

Midday-1pm

5pm-7pm