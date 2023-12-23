HERE are all the opening times for chemists across Gwent over the Christmas period.
Newport
Christmas Eve
- 10am-4pm: Asda Pharmacy, Pencarn Way, Coedkernew, Newport;
- 10am-4pm: Tesco Pharmacy, Cardiff Road, Newport;
- 10.30am-4pm: Boots Pharmacy, Unit 1A Newport Retail Park, Spytty Road, Newport;
- 10.30am-4.30pm: Boots Pharmacy, 155-156 Commercial Street, Newport;
- 6pm-8pm: Watkin Davies Pharmacy,14-15 Bettws Shopping, Bettws.
Christmas Day
- 2pm-4pm: Well Pharmacy, 262 Chepstow Road, Newport;
- 4pm-8pm: Malpas Pharmacy, 361 Malpas Road, Newport;
Boxing Day
- 9am-6pm: - Boots Pharmacy, Unit 1A Newport Retail Park, Spytty Road, Newport;
- 9am-5.30pm: Boots Pharmacy, 155-156 Commercial Street, Newport;
- 10am-4pm: Asda Pharmacy, Pencarn Way, Coedkernew, Newport;
- 4pm-6pm: J D S Evans Chemist, Bellevue Terrace, Newport.
Torfaen
Christmas Eve
- 10am-4pm: Boots Pharmacy, 10-14 The Mall, Cwmbran;
- 11.45am-1.45pm: Layanson Pharmacy, 124-125 Osborne Road, Pontypool;
- 6pm-8pm: Pontnewydd Pharmacy, 8 Commercial Street, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran.
Christmas Day
- 11am-2pm: Mayberry Pharmacy, 21 Crane Street, Pontypool;
- Midday-1pm: Well Pharmacy, 14 Broad Street, Blaenavon;
- 4pm-6pm: Fairwater Pharmacy, 7 Fairwater Square, Fairwater, Cwmbran.
Boxing Day
- 10am-4pm: Boots Pharmacy, 10-14 The Mall, Cwmbran
- 11.45am-12.45am: Health Plus Pharmacy, St Lukes Road, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool;
- Midday-1pm: Well Pharmacy, 14 Broad Street, Blaenavon;
- 4pm-6pm: Allied Pharmacy Croesyceiliog, 13 Edlogan Square, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran.
Monmouthshire
Christmas Eve
- 10am-3pm: Boots Pharmacy, 2 Cross Street, Abergavenny;
- 10am-4pm: Boots Pharmacy, 60 Monnow Street, Monmouth;
- 11.30am-12.30pm: Chappells Pharmacy, 28 Newport Road, Caldicot;
- 4pm-8pm: Shackleton Pharmacy, 33 Brecon Road, Abergavenny.
Christmas Day
- 11.30am-12.30pm: Chappells Pharmacy, 28 Newport Road, Caldicot;
- Midday-3pm: Shackleton Pharmacy, 33 Brecon Road, Abergavenny.
Boxing Day
- 11.30am-12.30pm: Chappells Pharmacy, 28 Newport Road, Caldicot;
- Midday-3pm: Shackleton Pharmacy, 33 Brecon Road, Abergavenny.
Caerphilly
Christmas Eve
- 10am-4pm: Asda Pharmacy, Pontygwindy Road, Caerphilly;
- 11.30am-12.30pm: Mayberry Pharmacy, 175 High Street, Blackwood;
- 5.30pm-6.30pm: Bargoed Pharmacy, 9 Under Cardiff Road, Bargoed;
- 6pm-8pm: Machen Pharmacy, 36 Commercial Road, Machen.
Christmas Day
- 11.30am-12.30pm: Mayberry Pharmacy, 175 High Street, Blackwood;
- 2pm-3pm: Allied Pharmacy Bedwlwyn Road, 5 Bedwlwyn Road, Ystrad Mynach;
- 4pm-6pm: Nelson’s Pharmacy, Nantgarw Road Medical Centre, 4 Beddau Way, Caerphilly;
- 5pm-7pm: Evans Pharmacy, 1&2 Victoria Buildings, High Street, Abercarn;
- 5.30pm-6.30pm: Bargoed Pharmacy, 9 Under Cardiff Road, Bargoed.
Boxing Day
- 10am-4pm: Asda Pharmacy, Pontygwindy Road, Caerphilly;
- 11.30am-12.30pm: Mayberry Pharmacy, 175 High Street, Blackwood;
- 1pm-2pm: Allied Pharmacy Caerphilly, 31 Tonyfelin Road, Caerphilly;
- 6pm-8pm: Lewis Pharmacy, 2/3 Trafalgar Buildings, Bargoed.
Blaenau Gwent
Christmas Eve
- Midday-1pm: TH Prichard & Son Ltd Pharmacy, 48 Church Street, Abertillery;
- Midday-1pm: John Williams Pharmacy, 41 Beaufort Street, Brynmawr;
- 5pm-8pm: Tredegar Health Centre Pharmacy, Tredegar Health Centre, Park Row, Tredegar .
Christmas Day
- TH Prichard & Son Ltd Pharmacy, 48 Church St, Abertillery;
- John Williams Pharmacy, 41 Beaufort Street, Brynmawr;
- Tredegar Health Centre Pharmacy, Tredegar Health Centre, Park Row, Tredegar;
Midday-1pm
5pm-7pm
Boxing Day
- TH Prichard & Son Ltd Pharmacy, 48 Church Street, Abertillery;
- John Williams Pharmacy, 41 Beaufort Street, Brynmawr;
- Tredegar Health Centre Pharmacy, Tredegar Health Centre, Park Row, Tredegar
Midday-1pm
5pm-7pm
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here