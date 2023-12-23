But it was a close contest - with the winning candidate coming out on top by just five votes.

George Rist came out on top in the by-election in the Monmouth Town ward on Monmouth Town Council held on Thursday, December 21.

Mr Rist received 182 votes - just five more than his Conservative rival Mani Jane Rugen-Hankey, who got 177. Independent candidate Jamie Treharne received 71 votes.

This is Welsh Labour's third successive by-election win in a month with previous wins for Amy Thompson-Lancaster in Chepstow and Diane English in Abergavenny.

George Rist with Monmouth Parliamentary candidate Catherine Fookes (Image: Supplied)

Mr Rist said: “I’m delighted that residents in Town Ward have put their trust in me.

"I look forward to working for them and with the rest of the Town Council to make Monmouth a more prosperous, livelier and cleaner place for us to live."

Labour’s Parliamentary candidate for Monmouth Catherine Fookes said: "It has been great to campaign with George and see his passion for our fantastic town.

"George will make a brilliant Town councillor. He's dynamic and so enthusiastic about bringing more events to Monmouth.

"I'm also delighted that we have now won three by-elections in a row this month. A huge thank you to all of the residents who have put their trust in us across Monmouthshire."