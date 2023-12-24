The Welsh market town is eighth in the list compiled by car gap insurance providers, ALA Insurance.

The study considered multiple factors ranging from Google searches for Christmas lights and the number of Christmas markets to restaurant availability, the likelihood of rainfall, and traffic volume.

ALA Insurance said that Hay has picturesque Christmas markets selling local produce, gifts and crafts.

"Strolling through the cobbled streets, you can enjoy the charm of the markets, which showcase the town's unique character against the backdrop of the surrounding hills," it said.

"Hay-on-Wye is also famous for its many bookshops, making it perfect for families who’d like to pick out a fun festive storybook.

"Even better, Hay-on-Wye experiences minimal traffic during the Christmas season, ensuring a peaceful and relaxed journey for those seeking a tranquil holiday escape. For a road trip that combines Christmas market mooching with the serenity of the Welsh countryside, Hay-on-Wye is an idyllic destination."

Windsor topped the list, followed by Shrewsbury, Scarborough, Llandundo and Harrogate. Other top ten places were Whitby, Stratford-upon-Avon, Mousehole and Canterbury.