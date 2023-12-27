Dante Valaydon-Pillay, 12, was crowned Fundraiser of the Year and overall winner of the Pride of Gwent Awards this month.

Last year, he became the inaugural winner of the Sir Terry Wogan Young Fundraiser award after hiking up Sugarloaf near Abergavenny five times and raising more than £1,500 for the BBC appeal.

He completed the first in a series of 12 challenges in October, climbing 210ft up Clifton Gorge and abseiling down 90ft.

In November, he ran five laps of Tredegar Park with Newport Parkrun.

On Wednesday, December 20, for this month's challenge, he baked more than 50 Christmas cakes for the elderly residents of Penpergwm House in Abergavenny.

Like all the best chefs, he knew the workspace like the back of his hand as he had visited a few weeks prior to plan the day and came ready with his chef hat and Children in Need apron.

Catering manager Nikki Burrage was on hand to guide him through the challenge and share some tricks of the trade.

Dante looked forward to using the “big mixer” and baking the cakes in what Ms Burrage described as the “best oven ever”.

After a quick lunch break and chit-chat with the residents, Dante returned to business to decorate the cooled cakes.

They used fondant icing and handmade edible Christmas decorations before Dante wheeled them out on a trolley.

“Isn’t it lovely to see a young person fundraising in this way,” said one resident. “Isn’t he brilliant!”

Dante also performed a selection of Christmas carols while they ate.

“I had a great day and loved meeting the residents as well as cooking for them,” he said. “I’d like to thank the managers Georgie Llewellyn and Tracey Williams for making it possible for me to do this challenge and a big shout out to Nikki for her baking guidance.”

In January, Dante plans to spend a day with the team at Newport Foodbank, winners of the Pride of Gwent Charity Award.