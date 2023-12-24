Paul Murphy, who set up the Pride in Pill litter pick group in 2014, accepted this year’s Community Hero Award at Rodney Parade.

A reluctant hero who tirelessly works to help other people, Mr Murphy accepted the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service in 2017 which appended an MBE to Pride in Pill’s name.

He was inspired by all the Pride of Gwent winners, but none more so than the Child of Courage Rose Willavise, who, at just four years of age, is battling leukaemia.

Joining guest host Angela Jay on stage to accept her award, Rose said she wanted some new dolls for Christmas – and that lit a lightbulb inside Mr Murphy’s head.

Each Christmas, Pride in Pill collect toy donations for children in need. This year, Mr Murphy set about ensuring some would get to Rose.

Mr Murphy and other Pride in Pill volunteers delivered the gifts to Rose’s home on Sunday, December 17, less than two weeks after they met at the Pride of Gwent.

Rose with family at the Pride of Gwent Awards. Image: MKS Photography

Rose’s mum, Grace Willavise, said it was an “honour” to meet the people behind Pride in Pill at the Pride of Gwent Awards.

“It was so lovely of them to give up their time to visit, especially as they've been really busy delivering loads of toys to different hospitals,” she said.

“I think Rose's story touched them and her little face when she saw the presents was priceless.

“As hard as this year has been, it's taught me there are some wonderfully kind people out there who just want to help others.

“Well done to Paul and all the volunteers at Pride in Pill who make it possible to keep giving back to their community. There are some wonderful people in this world.”