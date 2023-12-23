This is the fourth year running that they have delivered their Community Christmas Dinners around the city.

Rough sleepers, families in temporary accommodation, people spending Christmas Day at Risca Community Hall and lots of families in need are amongst those receiving the deliveries from the company on either Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.

On top of this they have £100 worth of Greggs vouchers to give to the homeless, plus each meal will come with a goodie bag of treats.

The meals will be prepped by chefs in the kitchen at their Rogerstone location and 12 volunteers will prepare the goodie bags and deliver the meals over the two days.

It started when Tiny Rebel noticed there was a gap in the market for people feeding those in need over the Christmas period as many local charities are busy doing other things such as toy appeals.

Conscience co-ordinator at Tiny Rebel Hayley Morton said: “It is a massive team effort, we have so many volunteers that help us and the community is always so helpful as well.

“We will put out on social media that we are doing the dinners and we have so many people messaging us saying ‘can I pay for a dinner?’ or ‘can I make a donation’ which just shows how everyone is always so supportive.

“It is so important to us to give back to the local community and this is one of the ways that we can make a really big impact. It involves lots of the Tiny Rebel employees because lots of them choose to volunteer. There is a really strong community spirit here”.

This is not the only thing that Tiny Rebel have been doing to give back to the community.

After their 10th birthday last year, they launched their Community Fund where members of the public can pitch projects that will improve the community.

When an idea is chosen, the project receives up to £15,000 towards its completion.

They have had around 280 applications in total and have supported projects that improve the lives of dementia patients and young people with cancer so far. You can visit their website for more information.

If you need help this Christmas and want to contact Tiny Rebel, you can reach them on 07761 160832.