This Saturday, December 23, we followed the latter to not one but three of the busiest shopping destinations in Gwent: Cwmbran Centre, Newport Retail Park and Newport city centre.

For the full festive experience, we took a two-carriage train from Cardiff Central to Cwmbran.

Most co-passengers were Manchester Piccadilly-bound, it seemed, but we managed to find a seat and slip out of the station just fine.

A short stroll to the Cwmbran Centre later, and we were caught by the smoky scents of festive stalls and a gentle but nervy stream of shoppers – without so much as a stocking filler to worry about ourselves.

It was bizarre and it was bliss.

Cwmbran resident Amy Dobbs, 34, shared our sense of calm with nan Christine Bennett.

“We’ve finished for Christmas,” she explained. “We’re just looking to see if there’s anything we’ve missed or maybe do a bit of impulse shopping.”

Ms Bennett added: “I’ve got a birthday coming up, that’s what I’m shopping for. I know why she’s out – it’s because she wants a pint!”

Matthew Palmer, 39, from Newport said his family came to Cwmbran to finish their shopping because it was easier to park their cars and there was a better variety of shops.

“It’s all under one roof and you’ve got the supermarket nearby if you need to do a food shop,” he said. “And we’re going bowling after for the kids. We’ve just finished today!

“Newport needs to make it easier for local shops to open and stay open. I think they struggle with the business rates,” Mr Palmer said.

We took the express bus from Cwmbran Centre to Newport Bus station and took a lunchtime walk.

Central Newport is of course larger and more dispersed - which might partly explain the thinner atmosphere.

There was a hardworking busker at the junction of Commercial Street and Charles Street, a big tree at the High Street end and dim Christmas lights overhead.

With the weather distinctly mild and shoppers dispersed across myriad street corners, markets and queues, it was hard to believe it was two days until Christmas.

In the early afternoon, we took the highway (Usk Way) to Newport Retail Park in Spytty following reports of early morning queues and car park chaos.

By the time we arrived, you only needed to see the face of one driver to know their struggle: the car park was filled to the brim.

Whenever we got close to the Tesco entrance, a festive soundtrack sounded in our head. Then we stepped inside and found the Newport Borough Brass Band.

Back outside, the picture was busy, and buzzy, but not especially Christmassey.

When the Christmas-blue bus pulled off and the trumpets faded, it was clear to see the retail park is in fact a large car park, populated by big shops, made to facilitate lots of cars as opposed to crowds.