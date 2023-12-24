42-year-old Andrew Preece, from Abersychan, who had been reported as missing to police has now been found.



🤝 Thanks for sharing our appeal. — Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) December 24, 2023

Police are appealing for information that could help to find a man from Abersychan who has been reported as missing.

Andrew Preece, 42, was last seen at around 4.50pm yesterday, Saturday, December 23, in the Abersychan area.

Officers are concerned for his welfare.

He is described as 5ft 6in tall, with a large build and shaved head.

Andrew was last seen wearing a blue top, black trousers and black Crocs.

He is believed to be driving a white Citroen C4 Picasso with the registration number CN65 WXK.

Anyone with information on Andrew's whereabouts is asked to call Gwent Police on 101 or send a direct message on social media quoting log reference 2300435503.