Welsh manufacturers including Pontypool-based Frog Bikes and Dr Zigs Extraordinary Bubbles , which is based in Bangor, have helped to make the UK one of “Santa’s biggest workshops” this year, said the Department for Business and Trade (DBT).

International trade minister Greg Hands says the country is “world-renowned” for its manufacturing prowess.

“It’s no surprise the UK is one of Santa’s biggest workshops with British-made presents flying off the shelves to fill stockings around the world,” he said.

“I’m delighted that our post-Brexit trade agreements are making it easier for British companies to help Santa check off Christmas lists in Australia and New Zealand this year.”

Frog Bikes, based in Pontypool, design and manufacture lightweight children’s bikes.

They are one of many UK manufacturers who exported to Singapore this Christmas, where bicycle exports from the UK have increased by 225 per cent over the last five years.

Exports make up 45 per cent of Frog Bikes sales.

The UK Government has said nearly all UK goods exports, including bikes and toys, are will be eligible for tariff-free trade to a number of countries in the Indo-Pacific region as a result of the UK joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

“Our journey has been one of constant evolution and expansion,” said CEO and export champion Jerry Lawson. “We envision expanded exports to countries like Singapore and Canada, anticipating the benefits of CPTPP.

“The support from DBT and the Welsh Government has been invaluable, solidifying our presence in Norway and facilitating our US launch in 2016.”

Dr Zigs Extraordinary Bubbles, based in Bangor, now exports £30,000 worth of products a year and expects to grow further by Christmas 2024 after being made available for purchase on Amazon Australia.

This was made possible, say the DBT, by a free trade agreement between Australia and the UK which helped the Welsh manufacturer to access a new distributor.

Dr Zigs CEO Paola Dyboski said: “We’re proud to be exporting our UK-made toys across the world. We’ve been very busy working on Santa’s orders and making sure that our toys are in stores for Spring/Summer 2024, including new inventions.”

Welsh Secretary David Davies commented: “Many children across the globe will wake up to on Christmas morning to a wonderful Welsh made present. Congratulations on their success!”