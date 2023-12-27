A HORSE sanctuary is marking one year since the rescue of Barney – a young pony found on a pile of rubble on a Gwent common.
Barney spent the beginning of the year at Redwings Horse Sanctuary’s specialist quarantine facility, receiving treatment for his wounds and being carefully fed to restore his weight.
He then moved to the charity’s Hapton headquarters in Norfolk, where he became a crucial companion to another youngster by the name of Mason, who was also rescued this year.
Mason, a Welsh cross, was one of three ponies to come into Redwings’ care in February after a joint rescue operation on Gelligaer common with RSPCA Cymru, Caerphilly County Borough Council and World Horse Welfare.
Mason was an orphan foal, thought to be around three months old at the time of his rescue. Without his mother, he was struggling for survival and severely emaciated.
Barney and Mason are now happily living together, playing and interacting as young ponies should.
“Mason’s future on the common was very uncertain, and it is likely that without being rescued he would have died,” said Redwings welfare vet Nicola Berryman.
“Instead, this Christmas both ponies have a safe and secure future at Redwings, and each other for company!”
