Police have launched a murder investigation after a 23-year-old man was found with injuries at an address in Llandaff, Cardiff.
A 23-year-old local man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
A South Wales Police spokesperson said: “While formal identification has yet to take place the next of kin of the victim has been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
“This is regarded as an isolated incident and detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection with this investigation.”
