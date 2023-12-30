On December 30, 2012, Kyle Vaughan – then 24 – went to a party in Abercarn in the evening, but left to go and visit friends at a pub in Risca. He spent some time with his friends there, then left to return to the party.

But he never made it back.

His silver Peugeot car was found crashed on the A467 between Risca and Crosskeys at 11.47pm, with no sign of Kyle anywhere.

Police officers visited the home of Kyle’s parents Mary and Alan Vaughan after checks on the car and told Mr Vaughan he was being arrested for leaving the scene of a collision. This led to the realisation that it was Kyle’s car and concern was raised as Kyle needed regular insulin injections.

A missing person’s appeal was launched which – after 11 days – turned into a murder investigation, with a total of eight people being arrested; four on suspicion of murder and the remaining four either on suspicion of perverting the course of justice or on suspicion of assisting an offender. All eight were released on bail but no charges have ever been brought against anyone.

Two undertakers came forward to say that they had seen and spoken with Kyle after the crash and offered him a lift, but he declined.

Hundreds joined searches for Kyle and for the past 11 years, his family have not given up hope that they will get answers. Mrs Vaughan died in 2018 after a battle with cancer. Mr Vaughan says, although it was the cancer that killed her, she also "died of a broken heart" as a result of never finding out what happened to her son.

Mr Vaughan has continued his fight for justice for his son – with the aim of bringing his body back to bury him alongside his mother – despite his own ailing health, which he feels is letting down both Kyle and Mary as he has been unable to be as active as in previous years.

Kyle's car was last seen on the A467 between Risca and Crosskeys (Image: Gwent Police)

Mr Vaughan said: “The people who murdered our son are still walking around your area. Those families know that their sons killed our son and they say nothing.”

Gwent Police say that the investigation into Kyle’s disappearance is still ‘very much active’ and over the years more than 40 areas have been searched, with more 200 people interviewed in relation to the case. There have been around 900 witness statements taken and more than 180 intelligence logs received.

Detective chief superintendent Nicky Brain, head of crime at Gwent Police, said: “Our investigation into what happened to Kyle that night in December remains very much active.

“Eleven years on, we remain in contact with Kyle’s family.

“This has obviously been an extensive enquiry and it remains with our major investigation team.

“Unfortunately, though, we still don’t have the answers we need and Kyle’s family so desperately want.

“Any information we receive from members of the public is recorded and investigated and we’re still keen to receive any information that may assist our enquiries, however minor you may feel it is.”

There is currently a £20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Kyle’s disappearance through Crimestoppers.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the force by messaging its social media pages, calling 101 or can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.