Unfortunately not everywhere makes the grade.

At time of publication six places in Newport had a food hygiene rating of zero meaning urgent improvement is necessary.

The Food Hygiene Rating Act 2013 became law in Wales on March 4, 2013, requiring all businesses selling food in Wales - including pubs, cafes, restaurants, hotels, takeaways, schools, hospitals, canteens, care homes and corner shops – to display hygiene ratings in a prominent place, and to provide the information verbally if requested over the phone.

Inspections are carried out by the local authority officers, and ratings - from zero, meaning urgent improvement is necessary or they may risk closure; to five, meaning standards are excellent - are updated on the FSA website. Businesses have the right to appeal against ratings.

Here are the businesses in Newport with a food hygiene rating of zero:

ECO Food Service Ltd (NX023)

Address: Unit 5 Factory Road, Newport

Date of inspection: June 7, 2023

Inspection outcome:

Hygienic food handling - Major improvement necessary;

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building - Improvement necessary;

Management of food safety - Urgent improvement necessary.

The Argus has contacted ECO Food Service Ltd for comment.

Hungry Caterpillar

Address: Medina Garden Centre, Staplers Road, Newport.

Date of inspection: August 15, 2023.

Inspection outcome:

Hygienic food handling - Improvement necessary;

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Major improvement necessary;

Management of food safety - Major improvement necessary;

The Argus has contacted Hungry Caterpillar for comment.

B&E Stores

Address: 10 - 12 Cardiff Road, Newport.

Date of inspection: July 5, 2023.

Inspection outcome:

Hygienic food handling - Major improvement necessary;

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Major improvement necessary;

Management of food safety - Major improvement necessary.

The Argus has contacted B&E Stores for comment.

Ha Long Bay Mini Mart

Address: 157 Commercial Road, Newport.

Date of inspection: June 28, 2023.

Inspection outcome:

Hygienic food handling - Improvement necessary;

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Major improvement necessary;

Management of food safety - Urgent improvement necessary.

The Argus has contacted Ha Long Bay Mini Mart for comment.

Palma Pizza

Address: 131 Commercial Road, Newport.

Date of inspection: October 26, 2023.

Inspection outcome:

Hygienic food handling – Urgent improvement necessary;

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Urgent improvement necessary;

Management of food safety - Urgent improvement necessary.

Palma Pizza declined to comment.

United Foods

Address: 24 - 26 Jeffrey Street, Newport.

Date of inspection: August 24, 2023.

Inspection outcome:

Hygienic food handling – Urgent improvement necessary;

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Urgent improvement necessary;

Management of food safety - Urgent improvement necessary.

The Argus has contacted United Foods for comment.