But sometimes no matter how hard we try, the perfect gift we have chosen for a loved one might not be to their taste, from socks to body wash sets.

If you have found yourself in a position where you want to “get rid” (in the nicest possible way) of a Christmas present this year, there are many options to choose from without it going straight in the bin or to the back of the most unused cupboard in the house.

Below, experts at consumer champion Which? have shared some advice on what you can do.

5 ways to get rid of unwanted Christmas presents responsibly

Have you thought about returning it?

“If you know where your gift came from and have a gift receipt (or are comfortable asking the sender for the receipt), you might consider getting a refund or exchanging the item," reports Which?

“Most retailers extend their returns policy during the festive period, so if you've received a disappointing gift it’s worth checking when the deadline is.

“For online returns, the buyer often has to be the one to initiate the return, and the money usually gets reimbursed to the account that was used to place the order.

“Some retailers, such as Amazon, may allow you to return gifts in exchange for a gift card, voucher or credit note, as long as the item was marked as a gift at the time of purchase.”

Maybe donate to a charity, shelter or food bank?

“If you want to donate an unwanted gift this year, you could also check local refuge centres and shelters, which might be looking for jumpers, coats or other warm items for the colder months.

“Food banks might also be accepting donations.

“For toys, it's worth checking whether your local library will accept them.”

You could sell it second-hand on different marketplaces

Second-hand shopping has become one of the most popular ways to source clothes, accessories and homeware to name a few.

Which? commented: “If you’re looking to rehome clothes, shoes, accessories or homewares, Vinted could be the app for you. It came top of the table in our recent research [last year] into the best and worst second-hand platforms, scoring well with both buyers and sellers.

“If you’re looking to rehome other items, Facebook Marketplace, Gumtree, eBay and Freecycle offer an almost exhaustive number of categories. All of these platforms received three or four stars for most ratings in our survey.”

Can you re-gift it?

Which? explained: “Received the same book twice? Or unwrapped yet another toiletries set you don't need? Regifting to a friend or family member is a good way to find a new home for your unwanted item."

The consumer champion added: “If you have the space to hold onto the present for another year, you could regift your items as part of the shoebox appeal for Christmas 2023.”

Think about taking it to a car boot sale

“Never has this rung more true than at a car boot sale, where all the weird Christmas presents you've been hoarding can find a new home," says Which?

“Boot sales are a great way to declutter and make some extra cash in the process.”

Try to recycle it

Commenting on some recycling schemes that were available last year, Which? said: “Retailers including H&M and Adidas have recycling schemes that allow you to exchange unwanted clothes and trainers for a voucher.

“Marks and Spencer has partnered with Oxfam to give you a £5 M&S voucher when you hand in old clothes. Your donation must include at least one M&S item, and the voucher can only be used on clothing, homeware, and beauty products worth £35 or more.

“We Just Recycle pays for unwanted clothes, shoes, belts and bags. You'll get up to 50p per kilo, and it offers a free pick-up service.”

They went on to say: “For unwanted books, games, CDs and electronics, you can use websites such as MusicMagpie or WeBuyBooks to sell your items for an agreed amount of cash.

“And if you get some new tech for Christmas this year, it’s well worth looking into how to recycle any obsolete or unwanted electronics you no longer need.”