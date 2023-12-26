Storm Gerrit is moving in, with several weather warnings in force, including in Wales.

It doesn't look as though Gerrit knocked Santa off course though, with the storm not set to hit UK shores until tomorrow, Wednesday, December 27.

Gerrit brings with it a warning for rain across South Wales.

Met Office chief meteorologist Frank Saunders said: “Storm Gerrit will run towards western UK on Wednesday and bring with it potential impacts for much of the UK.

“Winds across southern coastal areas of England will be strong, possibly peaking around 70 mph on exposed coastlines, but more widely around 50-60 mph within the warning area.

“Rain is an additional hazard from Storm Gerrit, with active weather fronts leading to a wet day for many.

"Snow is also likely to cause problems for some northern areas: only briefly for a few upland routes across the Pennines and southern Scotland overnight and early on Wednesday, but more widely to the north of the Central Lowlands later in the day.

"Here around 10 to possibly 20cm of snow may affect some of the highest routes, this combining with very strong winds to lead to some difficult travel conditions.

"At lower levels a combination of heavy rain and very strong winds will dominate.”

We have named #StormGerrit which is forecast to bring strong winds and heavy rain to the UK on Wednesday #weatheraware pic.twitter.com/77YHEDaZz2 — Met Office (@metoffice) December 26, 2023

South Wales weather warning for rain and wind to hit entire West coast of Wales as Storm Gerrit moves in

If you overindulged to the point you don’t just need Boxing Day to burn off the Christmas turkey and trimmings, you were also relying on the day after Boxing Day as well, you’re going to get wet…

There is a Met Office weather warning for rain right through tomorrow from midnight tonight through to 6pm.

⚠ We have named #StormGerrit, with several weather warnings in force from Wednesday.



Get the details, including the risk of wintry hazards in the north 👇 — Met Office (@metoffice) December 26, 2023

The forecast comes with warnings of potential power cuts and a small chance of flooding.

In fact, it looks pretty miserable across all of Wales tomorrow.

The warning for rain covers North Wales and outskirts of Bangor right down to Cardiff, while there is a wind warning across the west coast of Wales from Haverfordwest to Holyhead.

Storm Gerrit will bring strong winds, heavy rain and snow to parts of the UK through Wednesday. Travel disruption to ferries and flights is expected and driving conditions will be dangerous to high sided vehicles.



Bringing you this forecast is meteorologist @GregDewhurst pic.twitter.com/6OMYRDig6P — Met Office (@metoffice) December 26, 2023

The wind forecast, which includes a warning of potential delays to road, rail and ferry services, as well as a threat of power-cuts, runs into Thursday, December 28, 3am.

Wind gusts could reach almost 60mph.

Weather-wise for south Wales, it remains dry until the rain moves in tonight, December 26, at around 8pm, then, it’s going to be relentless according to the Met, with the rain unlikely to stop until the following evening, December 27.