Estyn visited Langstone Primary School in October and have now released a report on their findings.

The report said pupils are happy and feel a "strong sense of pride and belonging to their 'Langstone family’ and to Wales. Their behaviour is exemplary. Parents are highly appreciative of the outstanding care and quality of education their children receive, which has been developed and sustained over many years".

The school’s curriculum was described as "engaging, relevant and planned well to ensure that pupils develop their knowledge and skills progressively. Teaching is consistently strong and meets pupils’ individual needs highly successfully. Consequently, pupils love learning and attend school regularly."

Year 5 and 6 making gingerbread men at Langstone Primary School (Image: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

The headteacher was praised as an "exceptional leader who places pupils’ happiness and learning at the heart of all of the school’s work. Her drive, determination and passion motivate staff to do their best for pupils."

The significant progress pupils make across all classes is a strength of the school. The report said; "Most pupils start school with literacy, numeracy and social skills which are at, or above, those expected for their age."

Inspectors also said nearly all pupils make strong progress in the development of their creative skills, and relationships between pupils, parents and staff are strong, and as a result pupils feel safe and well cared for in school.

OutsideLangstone Primary School (Image: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

The report also praised the behaviour of nearly all pupils as "exemplary".

"They are extremely polite, well-mannered and courteous," it said. "Most are sensitive to the needs of others. For example, younger pupils help their friends with their coats and bags when they arrive at school."

Teaching and learning experiences across the school are consistently strong, inspectors said, and the school’s curriculum vision, ‘Real children, having real experiences, in the real world’ embodies the school’s aim for all pupils to learn through a range of meaningful and authentic experiences.