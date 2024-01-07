What is 'Fix My Street'?

Fix My Street is a map-based website where residents can report, view or discuss local problems like street lighting, graffiti and vandalism to bring them to their local authority’s attention.

It then allows local authorities such as Newport City Council to address the problem and make their local area better to live in.

We've gathered the five 'tip-offs' made by local residents on the issues they think need addressing.

Report No.: 5352869 – Freezer

Date of report: Sunday, December 24, 2023.

A freezer was reported as being disposed illegally on Gaer Vale near Cardiff Road. This has been reported three times previously on the site.

Freezer reported as being disposed illegally still remains in Gaer after three previous reports at the site (Image: Fix My Street (ref: 5352869))

Report No.: 5313895 - Street lights not working

Date of report: December 13, 2023.

Street lights were reported as ‘not working’ on Old Cardiff Road in Maes-Glas.

The anonymous user said “All lights not working, road is in complete darkness, some light switch on when after dawn. Disgusting waste”.

Report No.: 5353197 – Pothole

Date of report: Sunday, December 24, 2023.

According to one anonymous user, there is a “very wide and deep pothole in the road on Dunstable Road in Ringland.

The user also said: “This is at the bottom of a steep driveway for no 17 & 19 which makes it hard to avoid”.

Pothole reported on Dunstable Road in Ringland (Image: Fix My Street (ref: 5353197))

Report No.: 5273892 – Piles of rubbish and litter

Date of report: Friday December 1, 2023.

A user reported piles of fly-tipping and rubbish on Partridge Way in Duffryn.

The user said: “The reen is full of trolleys, children’s play equipment and rubbish. It’s disgusting, it’s close to the school where families and children are walking around such filth. This needs to be dealt with ASAP”.

Three other reports of fly-tipping have been seen nearby.

Fly-tipping and 'piles of rubbish' on Partridge Way in Duffryn (ref: 5273892) (Image: Fix My Street (ref: 5273892))

Report No.: 5336872 – Leaves on road are clogging drains, flooding the street

Date of report: Tuesday December 19, 2023.

Leaves on road clogging drains and flooding the street on Capel Crescent in Pillgwenlly (ref: 5336872) (Image: Fix My Street (ref: 5336872))

One user reported leaves blocking the drains on Capel Crescent in Pill.

The user speculated that leaves in the drains on the side of the street are “flooding the streets”.