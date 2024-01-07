NEWPORT residents are taking to the internet to let their local authorities know if they have spotted any problems in their local area when it comes to environmental things like graffiti, potholes, fly-tipping and more.
What is 'Fix My Street'?
Fix My Street is a map-based website where residents can report, view or discuss local problems like street lighting, graffiti and vandalism to bring them to their local authority’s attention.
It then allows local authorities such as Newport City Council to address the problem and make their local area better to live in.
We've gathered the five 'tip-offs' made by local residents on the issues they think need addressing.
Report No.: 5352869 – Freezer
Date of report: Sunday, December 24, 2023.
A freezer was reported as being disposed illegally on Gaer Vale near Cardiff Road. This has been reported three times previously on the site.
Report No.: 5313895 - Street lights not working
Date of report: December 13, 2023.
Street lights were reported as ‘not working’ on Old Cardiff Road in Maes-Glas.
The anonymous user said “All lights not working, road is in complete darkness, some light switch on when after dawn. Disgusting waste”.
Report No.: 5353197 – Pothole
Date of report: Sunday, December 24, 2023.
According to one anonymous user, there is a “very wide and deep pothole in the road on Dunstable Road in Ringland.
The user also said: “This is at the bottom of a steep driveway for no 17 & 19 which makes it hard to avoid”.
Report No.: 5273892 – Piles of rubbish and litter
Date of report: Friday December 1, 2023.
A user reported piles of fly-tipping and rubbish on Partridge Way in Duffryn.
The user said: “The reen is full of trolleys, children’s play equipment and rubbish. It’s disgusting, it’s close to the school where families and children are walking around such filth. This needs to be dealt with ASAP”.
Three other reports of fly-tipping have been seen nearby.
Report No.: 5336872 – Leaves on road are clogging drains, flooding the street
Date of report: Tuesday December 19, 2023.
One user reported leaves blocking the drains on Capel Crescent in Pill.
The user speculated that leaves in the drains on the side of the street are “flooding the streets”.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel