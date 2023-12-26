Gwent Police PD Chucky was extremely busy during the evening on Christmas Day, assisting officers tracking a suspect wanted for numerous offences for more than a mile.

When caught the the offender gave up and immediately and complied.

PD Chucky to the rescue (Image: Gwent Police)

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "PD Chucky was busy Christmas night. She assisted officers tracking over a mile for a suspect wanted for numerous offences.

"The offender gave up and immediately and complied when Chucky found them not wanting any special gifts from her."